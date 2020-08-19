Michael Leonard Simpson, Sr. was born December 24, 1959 in Hartford, CT. He attended Windsor High School and graduated from UCONN with a BA in business. He worked for State of Connecticut Health. Department. Michael departed this life on August 10, 2020. He leaves behind his parents Frank T. Simpson, Jr. and Carrie Simpson, brother Frank T. Simpson III, two sons Michael L. Simpson and Marshall G. Simpson, two granddaughters Malaya Simpson and Gemaziah Simpson, and an aunt Ann Jennings, as well as a host of extended family and friends. Services are private, to attend remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com