Michael L. Simpson
1959 - 2020
Michael Leonard Simpson, Sr. was born December 24, 1959 in Hartford, CT. He attended Windsor High School and graduated from UCONN with a BA in business. He worked for State of Connecticut Health. Department. Michael departed this life on August 10, 2020. He leaves behind his parents Frank T. Simpson, Jr. and Carrie Simpson, brother Frank T. Simpson III, two sons Michael L. Simpson and Marshall G. Simpson, two granddaughters Malaya Simpson and Gemaziah Simpson, and an aunt Ann Jennings, as well as a host of extended family and friends. Services are private, to attend remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
I would like to say that Michael became my very best friend from the moment we met. He was a kind, funny, caring man that lived his family very much. He helped me through a terrible time in my life and I hope that I helped him also. I will miss you Mikey Mike.
Kathryn Mattingly
Friend
August 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nate Harris
Friend
