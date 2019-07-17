Home

Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home of Agawam
985 Main Street
Agawam, MA 01001
(413) 786-2600
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home of Agawam
985 Main Street
Agawam, MA 01001
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home of Agawam
985 Main Street
Agawam, MA 01001
Michael Lagoditz, 90, passed away peacefully July 14, 2019. Born January 17, 1929 in Springfield, MA, he was a son to the late Fiduel and Anna (Dulevich) Lagoditz. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving his country proudly with the U.S. Army. He was last employed as a dispatcher with Carolina Freight Carriers in CT, retiring after 17 years of service. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jacqueline (Nargi) Lagoditz; nieces Marina Luff, Pauline Sosnowich, Elizabeth Sosnowich and Melissa Guillemette; nephew Keff Lagoditz; and numerous other loving relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Anna Wisiolek, Katherine Herschuk, Sadie Lagoditz and Mary Sosnowich; brother Paul Lagoditz; nieces Ellen Normand and Eugenie Ryan; and nephew Paul Wisiolek. A funeral service for Mike will be held at 1PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home, 985 Main St., Agawam, MA with burial following in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Agawam. Calling hours will precede the service from 11AM-1PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mike's name to St. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church, PO Box 2843, Springfield, MA 01104; Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, 481 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104 or , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104-2396. For online condolences please visit www.forastiere.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 17, 2019
