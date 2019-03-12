Michael Lyons Brousseau, 56, of Enfield, loving husband of 24 years to Lori (Pepin) Brousseau entered into Eternal Rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital. Michael was born November 29, 1962, in Springfield, MA the son of the late Jean "John" and Helen (Lyons) Brousseau. Michael was raised in Windsor and attended local schools and was a graduate of Windsor High School Class of 1981. Michael was employed for over 15 years with Environmental Systems Corporation in West Hartford. Michael was a history buff and enjoyed trivia and doing crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed playing setback with his family and friends. Michael was an avid golfer and amateur photographer. In addition to his wife, Lori he is also survived by his two children, John Brousseau of Groton and Kathryn Brousseau of Enfield; his siblings, Maryellen Brousseau and her husband, Jack Kohanim of Waterford, Elizabeth Paganetti, and her husband, James of Niantic and John Brousseau and his wife, Linda of Niantic; a brother-in-law, Ron Pepin and his wife, Maureen of West Hartford; sisters-in-law, Renee Holtz and her husband, Robert of Frankenmuth, MI, Michelle Walsh and her husband, William of Granby, Doreen Jankowski and her husband, Alan and Joan Pepin all of South Windsor several nieces, nephews, and friends. Michael was predeceased by a brother, Mark Brousseau and a brother-in-law, Craig Pepin. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. A funeral procession will gather on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 9 am at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 am at Holy Family Church, Enfield. Burial will follow in Hazardville Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Michael may be made to the . For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.leetestevens.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary