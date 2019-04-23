Home

Michael Mangene, 56 , of Covington Township PA, formerly of Hartford, beloved husband of Krystyna (Piotrowicz) Mangene, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born in Hartford, son of the late Anthony Peter Mangene and Dorothy (Dostie) Mangene of West Hartford. Mike attended South Catholic High School and Bulkeley High School, Hartford He loved to play basketball and was well know in the Hartford area.Besides his wife and mother, his brothers, Greg, Joey, Tommy, Jeffrey, Mark, Steven and Matthew; his sisters, Cathy Leslie, Debbie, Carol and Ann Marie; a lifelong friend, Everett and many nieces and nephewsMemorial Gathering will be Saturday,(April 27), 10:00am-1:00 pm at Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St, Scranton, PA 18510. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 23, 2019
