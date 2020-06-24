Michael P. Byrnes
1950 - 2020
On Friday, June 19, 2020, Michael P. Byrnes, 69, was called to eternal life surrounded by the love of his family. Born on August 24, 1950, in Hartford, he was the son of the late Henry & Mary (Picard) Byrnes. Prior to retirement, he served in the Connecticut Air National Guard, dedicating over 35 years of distinguished service to his country. Retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel, his leadership and devotion to the many he commanded throughout his career left a significant impact on their lives. He will long be remembered as a great leader, mentor, but above all else, a loyal friend. Michael loved reporting on the comings and goings of Worthington, MA, helping his neighbors, and keeping his family and friends connected. He was also an above average golfer. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his children, Christopher E. Byrnes and his partner Kendra of Elizabeth, MN, Melissa Jimenez and her husband Steven of Springfield, MA, his siblings Peggy, Mary Helen, Jane, Bobbi and her husband Jim, Patty, and Billy and his wife Anita, and many dear, special nieces and nephews. That is his story and he stuck to it. All arrangements are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial and will be announced at a later date. To share a memory or words of comfort with Mike's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
