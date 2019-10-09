Home

Michael Patrick Bergin

Michael Patrick Bergin Obituary
Passed away suddenly on October 3, 2019. Born in Hartford on March 18, 1979. Husband of Megan and devoted father to his sons, Shane and Patrick, and his daughters, Ambria and Casey. He leaves behind his parents, Richard H. Bergin II and Linda Colp Bergin, and his sister, Rebecca Bergin. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Richard H. and Shirley LePage Bergin, and his maternal grandparents, William E. and Jeanne L. Colp. He also left behind to grieve his loss, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He was a kind, fun-loving, genuine person, with an infectious laugh, and loved by all who knew him. Services were private. Donations in Michael's memory can be made to .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 9, 2019
