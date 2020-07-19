1/1
Michael Patrick Carroll
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Patrick Carroll, 52, a long-time resident of Manchester, CT passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2020 while on a business trip. Michael was born on March 21, 1968 in Hartford, CT, the son of Thomas J. Carroll and the late Maureen McGuire Carroll. Michael attended Manchester High School, where he was a member of the football team. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL. Michael also earned a master's degree in special education and enjoyed a career in various school districts. As the founder of Nordosten Kennels, and a life-long animal lover, Michael took pride in introducing loyal, protective, and loving dogs to their new families. He and his daughter Maureen participated in many shows and competitions with the German Shepherds raised through his kennel. Michael enjoyed traveling and made new friends wherever he went. He was a sports enthusiast who loved deep sea fishing, the Boston Red Sox, the Hartford Whalers, and the New England Patriots. He was also a history buff who enjoyed learning about World War II. In addition to his hobbies, Michael was a past member of the Irish American Home Society in Glastonbury, CT, and the Masonic Lodge. Michael is survived by his daughter Maureen Carroll, his father Thomas J. Carroll, his fiancée Sari Nohe, his brother Thomas Carroll and wife Sara, his brother James Carroll and wife Valerie, his nephew James and niece Fiona. Michael was predeceased by his mother Maureen McGuire Carroll and his son Padraig Rian Carroll. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours, and the family will hold a private burial at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved