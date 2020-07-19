Michael Patrick Carroll, 52, a long-time resident of Manchester, CT passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2020 while on a business trip. Michael was born on March 21, 1968 in Hartford, CT, the son of Thomas J. Carroll and the late Maureen McGuire Carroll. Michael attended Manchester High School, where he was a member of the football team. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL. Michael also earned a master's degree in special education and enjoyed a career in various school districts. As the founder of Nordosten Kennels, and a life-long animal lover, Michael took pride in introducing loyal, protective, and loving dogs to their new families. He and his daughter Maureen participated in many shows and competitions with the German Shepherds raised through his kennel. Michael enjoyed traveling and made new friends wherever he went. He was a sports enthusiast who loved deep sea fishing, the Boston Red Sox, the Hartford Whalers, and the New England Patriots. He was also a history buff who enjoyed learning about World War II. In addition to his hobbies, Michael was a past member of the Irish American Home Society in Glastonbury, CT, and the Masonic Lodge. Michael is survived by his daughter Maureen Carroll, his father Thomas J. Carroll, his fiancée Sari Nohe, his brother Thomas Carroll and wife Sara, his brother James Carroll and wife Valerie, his nephew James and niece Fiona. Michael was predeceased by his mother Maureen McGuire Carroll and his son Padraig Rian Carroll. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours, and the family will hold a private burial at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
