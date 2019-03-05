Home

Michael Patrick "Mike" Connors

Michael Patrick "Mike" Connors Obituary
Mike was born in CT. on 3/17/67 passed away on 2/26/19 in Montana. he was preceded in death by his parents John and Winifred Connors. he is survived by his wife Kelli, his high school sweetheart and his daughter Sarah Alvarez and four grandchildren who live in California. Mike is also survived by seven siblings, Judy Bunn of Maine, Joyce Kanoff of Oregon, John, Peter, Thomas Connors of CT. Dan O' neil of CT. Gene O'neil of Oregon and many nieces and nephews and friends. mike will be missed by all as he left us too soon after a brief illness.

Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2019
