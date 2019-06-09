Michael Patrick Flanagan, who loved to travel and marvel at historical and nautical landmarks around the world, went on his last big journey enveloped in the light of pure consciousness. Michael, 70, from West Hartford was surrounded at home by his wife Karen, his sons Christopher and Ryan, and in-laws Marlene and Michael Kirkby. His passing on May 22 was caused by glioblastoma brain cancer. Michael was born in Fairfield to Mary and John Flanagan. He leaves behind his brother John, sister Mary Mele, and his Mullon cousins. His brother Owen predeceased him. Michael grew up in Nyack, NY and graduated from Saint Bonaventure Univ. He also attended MERU Univ. in Switzerland where he became a teacher of Transcendental Meditation. After moving back to Connecticut, Michael and Karen taught TM and raised their sons. Michael had a long and successful career at CIGNA. Along the way, he developed a love of landscaping and caring for trees by creating beautiful outdoor spaces. As a seeker of truth, a life-long learner, and a collector of dinosaur bones, fossils, and books, Michael filled his nautical study with his treasures. The family would like to thank the beloved team of Doctors Daher, Killory, and Rutter, and the hospice team who assisted Michael over the past year. He lived his life by always having a kind word, a helping hand, and a generous heart. A memorial service will be held at the Church of Saint Peter Claver, 47 Pleasant St. West Hartford on June 15th at 11am. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary