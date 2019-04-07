Home

Michael Paul Savo Obituary
Michael Paul Savo, 71, of Rocky Hill, passed away on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of Kristine (Sheaffer) Savo. Michael was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on March 13, 1948, son of the late Angelo and Celeste (Annecchiaro) Savo. He earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Eastern Connecticut State University and worked for many years in trucking sales prior to his retirement. Michael was an avid motorcyclist and a longtime member of the Meriden Motorcycle Club. Besides his beloved wife of 49 years, Michael is survived by his two sons, Brian Savo and his wife Sarah of West Hartford and Kevin Savo and his wife Anne of Avon as well as four grandchildren, Julia, Sophia, Olivia and William. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Savo. Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family and entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield, CT 06109. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael's memory may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019
