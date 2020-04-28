|
Michael Paul Scavetta, 94, of East Windsor, beloved husband of the late Pauline Gertrude (Beaudet) Scavetta, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford on November 29, 1925, son of the late Rocco and Mary (Castolucci) Scavetta, he was raised in Hartford. Michael served in the US Navy during World War II and was honorably discharged at the conclusion of the war as a Seaman First Class. He returned to Hartford and worked in the restaurant business for many years managing Carvilles Ranch House and later his own restaurant The Sugar Bowl. Michael later worked as a machinist at Stanadyne Corporation in Windsor until his retirement. Proud of his military service, Michael was a member of Raymond B. McHugh V.F.W. Post #4740 in Windsor, where he enjoyed meeting with his friends and playing cards. Michael loved a good cigar, listening to his favorite Polka music, dancing and spending time with his family and friends. An avid bowler, Michael also belonged to several leagues over the years at Meadow Lanes in Hartford. Most of all, his family was the central focus of his life and he remained very close to his first wife's family, the Nasutas of Windsor. He leaves four children, Janet Scavetta of Windsor, Theresa Currier of Windsor Locks, and Daniel Scavetta and Deborah Scavetta both of East Windsor; a special granddaughter who he helped to raise, Ramielee Torres and her husband Jose of East Windsor; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by three brothers, Frank, Tony, and Jim Scavetta; and five sisters, Rose Nelson, Anne Steinberg, Paula Kennedy, Margaret "Peg" Kiley, and Florence Heidorn. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting, . Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020