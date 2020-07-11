1/1
Michael Peter Totz
1954 - 2020
Michael Peter Totz, 65, of Mansfield, formerly of Wallingford, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born in Meriden in September of 1954, he was one of three children to the late James and Dorothy (Foucault) Totz. Educated in Wallingford, Michael went on to become a practitioner of engineering, working in various capacities at Pratt & Whitney for 39 years, from where he retired in 2013. He relocated from his hometown to Mansfield, where he found and renovated his dream home in 2017. A multifaceted artist, Michael was an accomplished woodworker and painter, who took great pride in making his home and property reflect his expertise. He found serenity in nature and gardening, keeping his expansive property looking pristine. Gone too soon, but certainly not forgotten, he leaves his family and many friends who will remember him for his artistry and kind spirit. He is survived by his son, Nathaniel Totz and his wife, Liza of Plainville and his adored grandson, Vincent; his sister and brother-in-law, Linda M. and Joseph F. DeFrancesco, Jr., his brother, Matthew L. Totz and his partner, Teng; and his nephews, Joseph F. DeFrancesco, III and his wife, Ida, Michael DeFrancesco and his wife, Corine, Darren DeFrancesco and his wife, Suzanne, Alex DeFrancesco and his wife, Lauren, and Andrew Totz. All are welcome Michael's Life Celebration on Friday at 11 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Family and friends may gather on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Plainville Funeral Home
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Plainville Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

