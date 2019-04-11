Michael R. Ambrosi, Sr., 45, of Ellington, beloved husband of Brandy (Bouchard) Ambrosi, passed away at his home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born July 27, 1973 in Manchester, son of the late Gail (Hemmler) Ambrosi and John B. Ambrosi, Sr. of Florida. He is survived by his wife Brandy and his three children Michael R. Ambrosi, Jr., Olivia L. Ambrosi, and Alaina R. Ambrosi. He also leaves his sister Laura L. Ferguson and his brother John B. Ambrosi, Jr. and his wife Judy, numerous nieces and nephews, and his extended family and friends. Relatives and friends may join the family on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Luke Church, Ellington with burial to follow at Ellington Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . For online condolences, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary