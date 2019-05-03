Michael R. Holt, 62, of Farmington, beloved husband of Julie (Shea) Holt, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home. Born October 21, 1956 in Hartford, he was the son of the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Leonard) Holt. Michael worked for 28 years for the Town of Farmington Highway and Grounds Department. He enjoyed spending time with his family and lifelong friends he made while growing up in Farmington. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Sara E. Holt of Farmington, his two brothers, Mark Holt and his wife Bonnie of Salem and Timothy Holt and his wife Beverly of Glastonbury, his mother-in-law, Harriet (Palmer) Shea of West Hartford, his brother-in-law, John P. Shea, Jr., and his wife Ames of Avon and many nieces and nephews.Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Sunday (May 5) from 4:00-7:00pm. A Prayer Service will be held Monday (May 6) at 12:00pm in The Ahern Funeral Home followed by burial in Riverside Cemetery, Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association Connecticut Chapter, 4 Oxford Road, Unit E4, Milford, CT 06460. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant from May 3 to May 5, 2019