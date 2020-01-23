Home

Michael R. Skaletsky

Michael R. Skaletsky Obituary
Michael R. Skaletsky, 68, of Roswell, GA died unexpectedly on January 9, 2020. He was born in Hartford, CT to the late Leonard and Lillian Skaletsky. Michael graduated from Conard High School in West Hartford, CT. While in high school, Michael was selected to be part of the school's Madrigal choir and performed in many musicals, including his uproarious part in South Pacific. Michael received his B.A. from the University of Tampa where he studied theater. One of his many accomplishments was when he did a passionate reading at the Yale Repertory Theater. After graduating college, he developed life long relationships while playing in an advanced tennis league. He worked as a manufacturer's rep for Hartmann Luggage and Delsey Luggage, and was a buyer for Mori Luggage. He is survived by his son, Matthew Skaletsky and wife Grace; his sisters Donna Pritchard and husband Chick; Amy Schrier-Pildis and husband Rich; his sister-in- law Cathie; and nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him dearly. Michael was also survived by his loving long time partner Barbra Jones. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Joanne. Unfortunately he lost his brother, Mark Skaletsky five days after he died. Contributions in Michael's memory may be made to the . In closing, as Michael would say "Love you bye".
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 23, 2020
