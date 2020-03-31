Home

Michael Raymond Obituary
Michael Raymond, 66, of Newington, husband of Kathleen (Czako) Raymond, passed away Thursday (March 26, 2020) at Hartford Hospital. Born in Waterville Maine, son of Theresa (Albert) Raymond and the late Lezime Raymond, he was a longtime Plainville resident until moving to Newington two years ago. Michael was a salesman for a local parts company for several years, and was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Wallingford. Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by two sons, Michael R. Raymond and his wife Jennifer of Wallingford; and Isaac Raymond and his wife Sherry of Mt. Jackson, VA; three brothers, Ronald Raymond and his wife Lorna of Maine; Gary Raymond and his wife Paula, also of Maine; and Bruce Raymond and his wife Dawn of Florida; three sisters, Barbara Scolaro of Moosup; Cynthia Clark and her husband Richard of Massachusetts; and Mona Pais and her husband Tom, also of Massachusetts; three grandchildren, David, D'arcy and Tamyrlin Raymond; many nieces and nephews. Graveside services were private in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. A Memorial service will be held at a later date at Heritage Baptist Church in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 127 Washington Avenue, 4th floor west, North Haven, CT 06473 or to the Heritage Baptist Church, 161 South Whittlesey Ave, Wallingford, CT 06492. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuenralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2020
