Michael Robert Michaud, 79 of Bristol, passed away Friday June 7, 2019 at Countryside Manor of Bristol, his home for several years.Michael was born on May 7, 1940 in Hardwick, VT, a son of the late Oscar and Alice (Jones) Michaud of Plainville. Michael was a music lover, especially the 60's and 70's rock and roll era. Michael attended Plainville schools and was a 1959 graduate of Plainville High School. Michael took up a career with the City of Bristol in the waste management division and gave the City of Bristol and its residents 25 years of service. Michael was an avid sports fan, with his favorite team being the Boston Red Sox. Michael was also a fan of the Hartford Whalers with Gordie Howe when they played hockey at the Hartford Civic Center. Mike attended games with his nephew James.Michael is survived by his sister, Diane Watson and her children, Deborah, Robin and Todd, his brother Peter Michaud and his wife Donna and their children, Scott and James Michaud and Karin Adams.Michael's brother Peter and sister Diane would like to express their great gratitude for all the help and loving care given by the nurses and staff, especially Kelly, at Countryside Manor.Funeral services and burial for Michael will be celebrated privately. There are no calling hours. The Bailey Funeral Home 48 Broad Street in Plainville has care of arrangements. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit Michael's tribute page at www.bailey-funeralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary