On Friday, February 22, 2019, Michael S. Smiley of West Hartford passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Michael was born on January 18, 1953 in Kew Gardens, New York to the late Allan and Elaine Smiley. He is survived by his soul mate and wife, Kathy, who he met 48 years ago at a summer camp in Long Island; his daughter Joanna Smiley; his son Andrew Smiley; his son Gregory Smiley and his wife Michaela Smiley. Michael is also survived by his two siblings, Dr. Lawrence Smiley and his wife Elisa Smiley; and his sister, Wendy Lewis. His two young grandchildren - Zoe Smiley-Hoffman and Ari Smiley - lit up his life and affectionately called him "Pop Pop." Michael graduated from Brandeis University with his undergraduate degree and from New York University Law School with his J.D. and L.L.M. in taxation. He had an extensive legal career as an attorney at Traveler's Insurance Company, as an entrepreneur, and in solo legal practice. He spent much of his time on charitable legal work, and quickly became a fixture in the pro-bono legal community. In 2015, he was awarded The Honorable Anthony V. DeMayo Pro Bono Award by the Connecticut Bar Association. Michael loved to spend time with his family and enjoyed traveling all over the world with his wife Kathy. He enjoyed reading, had a voracious appetite for learning, and a near perfect jump shot in basketball. His brilliant mind was truly extraordinary. Services will be held on Sunday, February 24 at 1:30pm at Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Connecticut Bar Foundation or the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019