Michael Scheinblum of Guilford, CT, age 77, beloved husband of Lonnie Scheinblum, died on September 6, 2020, and was buried in a private service on September 9, 2020. Mike was born on Thanksgiving Day in 1942, son of Robert and Marie Scheinblum. In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his son, Andrew Scheinblum, his brothers, Allan and Paul Scheinblum, his sister-in-law, Judy Scheinblum, and his brothers-in-law, Gene Freund and John Yeck. After graduating from Weaver High School in Hartford, CT, Mike attended the University of Connecticut where he graduated first in his class in the School of Insurance. Following college, Mike became a pioneer and nationally known expert in the field of risk management. During his 25-year career, he was Director of Risk Management for several multinational corporations including Heublein, RJR-Nabisco, and Carnival Cruise Lines. In 1983, Governor John Y. Brown commissioned Mike a Kentucky Colonel, the highest honor bestowed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, for his work on behalf of Kentucky Fried Chicken. After retiring, Mike spent the next 25 years volunteering for the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and its affiliated agencies. He worked even harder as a volunteer than he did in private life, advising the Federation and charities on risk management and insurance. In 2007, President George W. Bush presented Mike with the President's Call to Service Award for his dedication to volunteer service and civic participation in the State of Florida. Mike had an extensive range of interests and hobbies. He was an avid gardener and loved caring for his lawn and the surrounding grounds. Mike also was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and devotee of the University of Miami Hurricanes, traveling with his son, Rob, to some of the most exciting college football games ever played. In his spare time, Mike also enjoyed planning his travels on the many worldwide trips he took with Lonnie, including China, India, South Africa, Israel, and numerous countries throughout Europe. More than anything, Mike loved his family and friends and always strived to help others in need. May the memory of Mike be a blessing to all who knew him, loved him, and will sorely miss him. In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by his son, Robert Scheinblum; his grandson, Jacob Scheinblum; his brothers and their spouses Howard (Susan) and Peter (Cheryl) Scheinblum; his sisters Sondra Kay, Tobi Scheinblum, and Esther Yeck; his sisters-in-law, Terry and Marilyn Scheinblum; and his brother-in-law, Arnold Holtman.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store