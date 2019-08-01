Home

Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Thomas the Apostle
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Michael Sullivan Obituary
Michael Sullivan, 89, of West Hartford, husband of Hannah "Siobhan" (Griffin) Sullivan, died peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was born in Ballinskelligs, Cahirciveen, Kerry, Ireland, August 29, 1929, son of the late Patrick and Joan (King) Sullivan. He resided in the Hartford area for many years. Michael was a self-employed landscaper in greater Hartford and worked for First National and A&P grocery stores as a warehouseman. He was a communicant of the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle in West Hartford. Besides his wife, he is survived by his four children, Michael Sullivan and his wife Kathy of Burlington, David Sullivan and his wife Pam of Winooski, VT, Patrick Sullivan and his wife Annie of West Hartford, and Joanne King and her husband Charlie of South Windsor; two brothers, Paddy Sullivan of Ballinskelligs, Ireland and David Sullivan of New Zealand; two sisters in law, Eileen Dowd of East Hartford and Peg Conneely of Ireland; seven grandchildren, Ian Sullivan, Brendan Sullivan, Sean Sullivan, Liam Sullivan, Aidan Sullivan, Ann-Margaret Sullivan and Charlie King; and a special nephew Patrick Sullivan and his wife Laura of West Hartford. He was predeceased by his brother and sister in law Sean and Mary Ellen Sullivan of West Hartford, his brother James Sullivan of New Zealand and his sister Mary O'Donoghue of Ireland. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary Home in West Hartford for the wonderful care given to Michael over the last several months. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 180 Farmington Avenue, Hartford on Friday, August 2nd from 4-7 p.m. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be Saturday, August 3rd at 9:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle in West Hartford at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to a . To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 1, 2019
