Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Michael Cretella
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Liturgy
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Church
Higganum, CT
Michael T. Cretella Jr.


1980 - 2019
Michael T. Cretella Jr. Obituary
Michael Thomas Cretella, Jr., 39, of Higganum, passed suddenly on Tuesday August 13, 2019. He was born in Middletown, the son of Michael T. Cretella, Sr. and Christine (Wade) Cretella of Higganum. Michael graduated Xavier High School in 1998 and attended Quinnipiac University. He currently was a poker dealer at Foxwoods Casino for fourteen years. Michael loved all sports and especially the New York Yankees. He enjoyed going to games in New York with his father and uncle. Michael loved to go fishing with his cousin. He was a car enthusiast and particularly loved his Audi A5S. He loved to watch movies with his mom and was a big wrestling fan. Michael enjoyed interacting through social media. He will be deeply missed by everyone. In addition to his parents, he is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his grandmothers, Isabel Wad and Ena Cretella. His Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday (Aug. 17th) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Church, Higganum. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Saturday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2019
