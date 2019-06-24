Home

Grace Lutheran Church
46 Woodland St
Hartford, CT 06105
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
46 Woodland Street
Hartford, CT
Michael T. Lewis, 63 of Windsor, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born in Hartford, CT to Rudolph and Rebecca (Pledger) Lewis. He attended West Simsbury Schools. Mike loved listening to music and was a very talented musician, he played the bass guitar and the accordion. He was employed with United States Post Office for over 20 years, until his health failed. He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, three sisters, one brother and one niece, three nephews, one great nephew and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 46 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 24, 2019
