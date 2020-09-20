On September 8, 2020, God called another Marine home. Michael Thomas Sztaba, 73, of Berlin, husband of Karen Stephens Sztaba, passed away at his home after a long illness. Those who knew him, know he was living proof of the saying "Once a Marine, Always a Marine." He was tough, but had a huge heart. He was a well-known, accomplished musician who had his own band, The Jolly Nutmeggers. The band made an album called Polka-Motion and played at many venues and celebrations. He loved to listen to his polka shows on the radio and internet and taught his daughter how to play the saxophone and piano and how to live. He would always say "I fought for our freedom so you could be anything you want to be." He was a Sergeant in the Marine Corps and fought in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive. Mike enjoyed his annual visits to the Saratoga Race Track in NY and was a huge supporter of his daughter's passion for the Arabian horse. He loved watching Nicole compete at horse shows and was well known to all on the northeast show circuit. He was also an avid fisherman. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement, but we are glad he is no longer in pain. Michael was the son of the late Wallace and Jean (Myska) Sztaba. He was a Berlin resident since 1989 and was a member of the Marine Corps League, the American Legion, and was a member and past commander of the VFW Post 511. In addition to his wife Karen, he is survived by his daughter, Nicole Hall, and her husband Chris; his beloved Australian shepherd Sarge; two sisters, Janet Oblon and Gloria Grady; and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Sztaba. A military service and celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 27 at 12 PM at the VFW Post 511, 41 Veterans Dr, New Britain. We ask that you wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations in his name be made by writing a check to the Arabian Horsemen's Distress Fund and sending to attention of Mary Trowbridge, 236 Henry Sanford Rd, Bridgewater, CT 06752. Please share a memory of Michael with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
