|
|
With great sadness, we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather Michael Thomas Ganci on March 21, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. Born on June 8th, 1945 in Brooklyn and raised in Glendale, NY, he was the son of the late Anthony and Nancy Ganci. A devoted family man, he is survived by his wife of 48 years Marianna Ganci of Newington; his children Joanna and her husband Dan of Beverly, MA; Michael and his wife Jeannette of Newington; Nina and her partner Neil of Jamaica Plain, MA; and Laura Ganci of Providence, RI. He lives on in the memories of his beloved grandchildren Emerson and Elliot Rose Lund of Beverly, MA and Fiona and Max Ganci of Newington. He also leaves his brother Joseph Ganci and wife Joan of Palm Coast, Florida, and many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Rosalie Christensen. Michael received a B.A. in Anthropology from Long Island University and a M.Ed from C.C.S.U. Throughout his life, he had over 10,000 students as a public school teacher and as a 4th degree black belt Sensei in Kyokushin karate at New Hartford Karate Club. He was a creative and hard-working person who instilled in his children a generous spirit, a pride in their Sicilian roots, and a deep love for family. He lived to make those around him laugh, to find treasures at estate sales or flea markets, and to tinker in his workshop or on his computer. To the end, he was on a quest for an authentic egg cream just like the ones he drank growing up. We have been deeply comforted by the memories and love friends and family have shared in the last few days. We will announce a celebration of his life service sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to Saint Francis Hospital via saintfrancisdonor.com, whose nurses and doctors provided him with such great care and comfort. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving his family. To share a message, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 23, 2020