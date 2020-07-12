As a Mentor, Boss and Friend Mikey was a great human being. A cornerstone of the foundation of Bolton Veterinary Hospital.

With a warm voice and smile to greet you, to lighten the mood of a workload during the days.

He had a passion for surgery, teaching, and mentoring those who have come along after him.

I was able to share many of my surgical rotations on Fridays and weekends with him over the years.

He loved so much to tell his stories of his Family, sailing, wood working, his farm, and his dogs.

He often said if there was one thing he was sure he got right in his lifetime, it was his boys. He was so very proud of all of them, including his extended family that was growing.

My sincerest condolences during this very difficult time.

Our BVH will not be the same without his smiling face, jokes, and smart mouth remarks.

He is an inimitable man that has left an indelible mark on our hearts at Bolton Veterinary Hospital.

Calm Seas, and fair skies.

Rest easy Dr. Mike

We Love you, and you are greatly missed





Taryn Quintana

Coworker