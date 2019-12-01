Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Michael Violette
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of the Incarnation
544 Prospect Street
Wethersfield, CT
Michael Violette


1942 - 2019
Michael Violette Obituary
Michael "Mike" Violette, 77, of Wethersfield, died on Wednesday, November 27, at Hartford Hospital of heart failure after a long battle with heart disease and Parkinson's. He was the beloved husband and true soul mate of Karen DaMotta Violette for 54 years. He was born and raised in Hartford, son of the late Adrian and Yvonne Violette. Mike moved to Wethersfield in 1969, where he raised his loving family. (And no one cherished his family more than he did!) He owned and operated Violette Overhead Door Company for over 40 years. Mike was always the one that family and friends could count on and of course to make them laugh. Most of the time he'd be listening to the oldies – looking forward to the next basketball, baseball or football game he could watch. He will be missed each and every day - especially on the annual family vacation at Wells Beach. He leaves behind his three children Kimberly Violette Radacsi, Michael Violette and wife Kristen, and Marc Violette and wife Allison; five grandchildren Michael Jr., Sterling, Tatum, Madison and Olivia; his brother James Violette and wife Nancy, sister Dorothy Ragonese and husband Francis; sister-in-laws Donna Lombardo and Marie DaMotta along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Kenneth Violette. There will be a funeral/mass at The Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield, at 11:00am on Tuesday, December 3. There will be no calling hours and the burial will be private. Friends and family may gather at DeNovellis Restaurant, 944 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, following the mass. Donations in Mike's memory may be made to /, P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 or The American Parkinson's Disease Association, P.O. Box 718, Old Mystic, CT 06372. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2019
