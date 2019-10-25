Home

More Obituaries for Michael Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. Sullivan


1941 - 2019
Michael W. Sullivan Obituary
Michael W. Sullivan of Glastonbury (formerly of Portland) passed away on Friday evening October 18th at the Marlborough Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Middletown on July 28th, 1941 to the late William and Anne (Fitzgibbons) Sullivan of Portland. He married his beloved wife Shirley Peterson Malcarne in 1973. They resided in East Hampton, then in Glastonbury for the last 36 years. He graduated from Portland High School and went to the Porter and Chester Institute . He worked for Combustion Engineering of Windsor Locks before his retirement. He loved to play Golf with his friends. He was a NY Giants and NY Yankees fan. Besides his wife he leaves behind two daugthers, Kelly Sullivan (Matt) of Glasgow, Virginia and Kim Sullivan-Clark (John) of East Hampton . His Wife's three children Tricia Gunning of East Hampton, Tom Malcarne of East Hartford and Barbara Baclini of Glastonbury , His siblings Betty Martyszczyk and John Sullivan of Portland. He is also survived by his Grandchildren John, Daniel, Julia, Olivia, Jordan and Amanda.and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother William Sullivan of South Carolina, and Sister Patricia Sienkiewicz of Portland. A graveside service will take place at the Swedish Cemetery of Portland at 11 AM on October 29th , with a Celebration Life after the service. The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland is in charge of arrangements. Donations can be made under Michael's Memory to the , P.O. Box 188, North Haven, CT 06473 or a . The family of Michael would like to thank their Friends and Family for the outpouring Support and Prayers during this difficult time. He will be truly missed.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2019
