Michael Wesley Zygma, 63, of Tolland, beloved husband for 43 years of Deborah (Gagnon) Zygma, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born in Hartford on December 12, 1956, son of the late Wesley and Teresa (Trzcinski) Zygma, he was raised in Hartford and East Hartford and was a graduate of East Hartford High School, Class of 1974. After high school, Michael attended Marquette University in Wisconsin and later returned to East Hartford where he started his career in information security at Connecticut Bank and Trust in East Hartford. After several mergers and acquisitions in the banking industry, Michael took a position at the Aetna Insurance Company where he retired after 20 years. Most recently he took a position at US Bank as an Information Security Architect. Michael was highly respected as an information security professional and greatly enjoyed his work. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, and boating. He loved target shooting and was a life member of the Skungamaug Fish & Game Club in Hebron and a member of the Rockville Fish and Game Club. He and his wife looked forward to spending summers on their boat "Thunder" in Niantic where they made many lifelong friendships. Michael was creative and had many interests. He played drums throughout his life, he was a gifted writer, loved gardening around his home, and enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes, especially preparing game dinners for his family and friends. Most of all, Michael will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, whose family was the central focus of his life. He leaves his loving wife whom he shared a relationship with since high school, Deborah Zygma; a daughter, Michelle Gillette and her husband Ben of Somers; five grandchildren, Wesley, Melanie, and Bradley Gillette all of Somers, James Hunt of Stafford Springs, and Joseph St. John of Manchester; many special cousins; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Teresa Rose Zygma in August; and by a special aunt and uncle who helped to raise him, Peter and Olga Zygma. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. For online condolences or to view the service live or after Tuesday, December 1st at 1 p.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
