Michel Guéret of Canton, CT, passed peacefully and surrounded by family and friends on October 25, 2019. Michel was born in Antwerp, Belgium, on April 19, 1950, to the late Franz and Lydia Guéret. He was raised in Belgium before being accepted to Indiana University and coming to the United States, where he would later graduate with an M.B.A. in International Finance. He began his career in Philadelphia before he moved to Connecticut with his young family. Michel eventually established M.L. Guéret & Co. in Hartford and moved to Avon before settling in Canton. His passions were his work and his son. When his son, Christophe, took up ski racing as a child, Michel took his first ski lessons at age 45 in order to spend more time with him. Their shared hobby gave them their favorite memories of Thanksgivings at Sunday River, glacial skiing at Mount Hood, and Michel cheering at the bottom of every single ski race. Later on, he'd be in the tower at Lime Rock Park cheering on his son and enjoying having passed on his passion for European cars. When diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2012, Michel's case piqued the interest of one of UCONN's top oncologists, and he became a part of several clinical immunotherapy trials. The treatments and trial gave Michel seven more years. In 2017 he testified in front of the CT Legislature in support of increased funding for research of the like which helped him and had been an advocate for healthcare reform ever since. Michel's fierce loyalty will be missed deeply by those who had him in their corner. He is survived by Christophe Gueret of Canton and many loving friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6-9pm at George's Pizza, 9 School Street, Unionville, CT. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation made in his name to either: The Farmington Valley Visiting Nurses Association, 8 Old Mill Ln, Simsbury CT 06070, or Canton Land Trust, P.O. Box 41, Canton, CT 06019.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2019