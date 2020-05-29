Michel W. Guay, 67, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Salmon Brook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Glastonbury. Born in Coaticook, Quebec, Canada on June 10, 1952, a son of the late Rosario and Fleurette (Breault) Guay, he had been a resident of the Glastonbury/East Hartford area for many years. Michel was a special brother with very little needs. He just enjoyed talking and meeting people and was very sociable like his mother. He loved listening to country music and folk music, and had quite a library. He would just sing along words by words while rocking in his rocking chair. He loved to help anyone who needed help and he could talk to you for hours and preach to you if you did something or said something he didn't agree with. He loved to compliment everyone and was never a "fighter". He loved going to the French "Family Bakery" on Main Street, East Hartford where he would meet all his friends in the morning. He loved Nicole Ouellette who worked there, and his family wishes to thank her for being so nice to Michel. He was also a member of the French Social Club and of the Knights of Columbus-4th Degree. A devout catholic, Michel was a faithful communicant of St. Christopher Church, East Hartford where he rarely missed a Sunday Mass. Michel is survived by his brothers and sisters: Jacques Guay and his wife Diane of Punta Gorda, FL, Colette Guay Clavette and her husband Joel of Glastonbury, Daniel Guay and his fiancée Alicia of Pomfret, Alain Guay of East Hartford, Chantal Guay Poulin and her husband Paul of Punta Gorda, FL, Annonciale Guay Charbonneau of Virginia, and Bernard "Bernie" Guay and his fiancée Deb of Andover. He also leaves many nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Jacinthe "Jessie" Guay Gesuelle of East Hartford. Due to the current health crisis private funeral services are at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date and time to be announced. Private burial will also be held at a later date in Canada here he will be interred with his parents. The family of Michel would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff at Salmon Brook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and Dr. Raymond Kurker and his entire staff in South Windsor for their care, professionalism, love, and compassion given to Michel and his entire family. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 29, 2020.