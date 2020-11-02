1/2
Michele Pilver
Michele (Sherman) Pilver, 75, of East Hartford, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife, for 56 years, of Melvyn Pilver. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Goldberg) Sherman. Michele was a graduate of Weaver High School and Central Connecticut State College. She worked several jobs before her years at the Hartford Courant from which she retired. She was one of the nicest and kindest persons to have walked this planet. She never had an unkind word for anybody. She loved her sons and grandchildren to no end. Her friends were many and she enjoyed dining out with them. She was also a member of the Temple Beth Tefilah in East Hartford. Besides her husband, Michele is survived by her sons Kenneth S. Pilver of Marlborough and his girlfriend Kimberly Pierce of Branford and Adam M. Pilver of Los Angeles, CA, her brother Charles Sherman and his wife Pam of Kalamazoo, MI, her brother-in-law Allan Pilver and his wife Elaine Pilver, cherished grandchildren, Nathanial Pilver, Rachel Pilver, and JD Pilver and nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 3, at the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery in East Granby with Rabbi Stuart Snyder officiating. The family will observe a private period of mourning. Donations in her memory may be made to either Temple Beth Tefilah or Animal Friends of Ct. May her memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery
November 1, 2020
October 31, 2020
Mel, I am so sorry for your loss. May all your wonderful memories of Michele ease your pain during this difficult time. She was loved by many! My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
Jeanne McKinney
Friend
