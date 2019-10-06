Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele Williams Obituary
Michele Williams, 65 of Temple Terrance, Florida, formally of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26 , 2019. She was born in Hartford to Kenneth and Catherine (Henry) Levy. She retired from the State of Connecticut where she worked as a Kitchen Supervisor. Michele loved cooking, shopping, traveling and spending time with her family. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Rupert Williams, two daughters, Tiffaney and Teneal Walker, and six grandchildren. She also leaves two brothers, Vincent (Monica) Levy and Charles (Sharon) Levy, two sisters, two sister in-laws, two brother in-laws and a host of nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends. Michele will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Jonathan Mumby. Funeral services will be held on, Tuesday, October, 8, 2019 at 11:00 am with a calling hour prior to at 10:00 am at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT and burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Windsor.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now