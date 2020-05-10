Michelina "Mimi" (Langelotti) Denorfia 98, of Southington passed away on May 8, 2020 due to complications from the Corona Virus. Born on March 11, 1922 to Arturo and Maria (Caso) Langellotti, she lived her early years in Piedimonte Matese, Caserta, Italy where she was a teacher in the local school system and helped in the family restaurant. She met her husband Andrew R. Denorfia an American GI during World War II where he was fighting and stationed in Italy. After the war she came to Waterbury Ct as a war bride, the couple eventually moving to Southington where they raised their family of 4 children. Following her husband's early death she was employed by the Five Star Manufacturing Company and The Popular Restaurant where she helped make their legendary pizza. The great love of her live was her family. She constantly tried to show them that love by her cooking, whether homemade pasta, pizza frite for her grandchildren and their friends, or whipping up whatever came out of the fridge or the garden. She was noted for giving you another helping on your plate even though you told her two helpings ago that you had enough. Mimi is survived by 3 children and their spouses, Antoinette Giammatteo (Michael) of the Villages, Florida, Marjorie Angelastro (Ernie) of Sarasota Florida, Anthony Denorfia (Debbie) of Southington, her daughter-in-law Betsy Denorfia of Southington, her sister-in-law Mafalda Damelio of Waterbury, 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Andrew, her son Arthur, her grandson Anthony Angelastro, her sisters Elisa Langellotti and Tina Mongillo, and her brother Antonio Langellotti. The family would like to thank all the brave and caring staff of the Summit of Plantsville for the great care Mimi received during her stay there, especially for the extra care and love they gave to her during her fight for the last month. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Due to the Corona Virus services will be private and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family requests that for those who are able please make a donation in Mimi's name to Bread for Life, 31 Vermont Ave., Southington, CT to assist those in need. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.