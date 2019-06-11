Home

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Jerome Church
1010 Slater Road
New Britain, CT
View Map
Michelina Paventi

Michelina Paventi Obituary
Michelina (DiMicco) Paventi, 93, of New Britain, CT passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. She was born and raised in Campodipietra Italy on June 11, 1925 to the late Martinangelo DiMicco and Teresa (DiMichele). She came to the United States in 1950 to join her husband and resided in New Britain the rest of her life. Michelina leaves behind her daughter Teresa Paventi of Berlin. Her grandchildren Stacy Mana and husband Steve of Beacon Falls. Joseph D'Aleo and wife Melissa of Berlin. Nicholas Paventi and wife Noel of Omaha, NE and Christopher Paventi of Omaha, NE. Great grandchildren Deven D'Aleo, Alyssa (D'Aleo) Knight and husband Jordan, Hailey, Rylee and Max D'Aleo and Millie and Boston Michael Paventi. Michelina was predeceased by her husband Carlo of 74 years and son Michael. Brothers Antonio and Guiseppi DiMicco and sister Pasqualina DiMaio. Michelina's life was her family and her love for them showed in all she did. She loved her garden and her flowers. A special thanks to all the staff at Ledgecrest Healthcare Center in Berlin. They loved and cared for her like family and we truly appreciate all they have done for her. This beautiful loving lady will be missed dearly. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 9am from the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Jerome Church 1010 Slater Rd New Britain. A committal service will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in New Britain. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7pm at the Funeral Home. For directions and online condolences please visit newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 11, 2019
