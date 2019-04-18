Home

Micheline L. "Mich" Stewart

Micheline L. "Mich" Stewart Obituary
Micheline "Mich" L. (Marchand) Stewart, 68, of Vernon, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Winston I. Stewart for 47 years. Born in Sherbrooke, Canada, daughter of Lucienne (Fortier) Marchand of Newington and the late Leandre Marchand, she was a longtime Vernon resident and was formerly employed as a legal secretary for various local law offices. She was an avid reader, especially James Patterson novels, and enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the world. Along with her husband and her mother, Mich leaves her son Chad Stewart of MA, her grandson Chogan Cutter of Vernon, her four sisters, Diane Carter and her husband Karl of FL, Johanne Bombardier of Canada, Danielle Tillman of Newington and Elaine Schaefer and Timothy Norton of Middlefield and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her brother Michel Marchand. All funeral services will be private. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. Memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2019
