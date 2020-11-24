Mieczyslaw "Mike" Nowicki, 72, of Plainville, died on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born in Poland to the late Ludwika (Dragowska) and Edward Nowicki and immigrated to the U.S. with his brothers in the Spring of 1975. Mike began his career working for the Emhart Corp. and then continued as a toolmaker for Jacobs Vehicle Systems for over 40 years until his retirement. In his leisure time, Mike enjoyed watching movies starring Jack Nicholson and listening to music by Pink Floyd and Coldplay. Traveling the New England coastal shores and beaches were places where he found the most peace in nature. San Francisco was a city he fell in love with while visiting his son, Michael. Mike was always up for an adventure and willing to try new things, including learning how to ski and boat as well as taking day trips across New England and vacationing in Niagara Falls. Whether a stranger or close friend, Mike was very personable and willing to help anyone in need. He loved taking long walks with his dog, Copper which gave him the opportunity to do just that, meet new people. A loving and generous husband, father, brother and friend, he is survived by Danuta (Hawrylak), his beloved wife of 40 years; his sons, Michael and Martin; his sisters Victoria Laskowski and husband Janusz, Helen Rogoski and husband Czeslaw, and his brothers Richard Nowicki and wife Barbara, Tadeusz Nowicki and wife Maryla, and Jerzy Nowicki and wife Ania, along with numerous nieces and nephews both in the U.S. and Poland. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Helinka and Henry Nowicki. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 28 at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. Face coverings are mandatory. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. He will be laid to rest immediately following the Mass in Sacred Heart Cemetery. There are no calling hours. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net