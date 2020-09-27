1/1
Miguel Fernandes
1927 - 2020
Miguel Fernandes, 93, of Hartford, CT passed away on Thursday, September 24,2020. Born on May 10, 1927 in Quinta da Ponte, Portugal he came to CT with his family in 1976. Miguel was proud of his family, his faith, and his hard work over the years. In his retirement, Miguel enjoyed being outdoors, working on projects in his garage, and tending to his garden. Miguel is survived by his wife Alexandrina Coelho, his children Antonio Fernandes, Maria Olivia Figueiredo, Odilia Fernandes Santiago, Joseph Fernandes, Maria Alcina Margarido; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, and will be truly missed. He was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Ema Fernandes, and his brother, Alipio Fernandes. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 30,2020 from 9:30-10:30 am at Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, West Hartford, CT. Following calling hours, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hartford, CT at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington, CT. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
