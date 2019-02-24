Home

Milagros Leon Obituary
Milagros Leon, 82, of Windsor, passed away at home with her family beside her on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Born in Puerto Rico, Milagros was a strong woman and the mother of nine children, She was employed at Pratt & Whitney and after many years retired as an inspector.She is survived by her daughters, Ingrid Montalvo, Lisa Davila, Joan Alene Davila, Adelayda Izquierdo and Celina Ciarlone; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and relatives in Puerto Rico. Milagros was predeceased by her son, Jose Antonio Davila and her daughters, Syionara Reis, Milagros Davila and Yvette Davila.Funeral procession will be Monday, 12:30 pm from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 1:00 p.m. in Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Hartford. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Calling hours are Monday, prior to the funeral from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019
