Mildred Alice (Blaszko) Aukstolis, 93, longtime Wethersfield resident, loving wife to the late Benjamin Aukstolis, entered into her Heavenly reward, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Benchmark Senior Living, Hamden. Mildred was born July 19, 1926 and was raised in Thompsonville (Enfield), CT, daughter to the late Alexander and Agnes (Wenc) Blaszko. After graduating High School, she attended Hartford Hospital School of Nursing, and later earned a Bachelor's degree at Central Connecticut State University. Mildred was a Registered Nurse serving in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps in WWII, and then worked 15 years as Head Nurse in Psychiatry at Hartford Hospital, and 17 years as a State of CT Hospital and Medical Care Division Nurse Consultant. Mildred will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her niece and god child, Mary Helming, her husband Carlton, their son, Gregg, of Cheshire and daughter Delphine of Milford; niece Patricia Blaszko of Hillsdale, NJ and her children Kimberly and Matthew, of NJ; nephew Edmund Miarecki and his wife, Diane, of Edgewater, MD; niece Jean Aukstolis and nephew Leonard Aukstolis of South Windsor, niece Debbie Salas of East Hartford and nephew Stephen Aukstolis of Ellington, and other nieces and nephews ; friends Jean (and Gerry) Shea; long-time home aide with great thanks, Dao Vu, and late friend Gizelle. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Helen Miarecki (Edmund, husband), brother, Matthew Blaszko (Florence, wife), and nephew Matthew Blaszko, Jr. Mildred was a faithful communicant of Church of the Incarnation, Wethersfield. She served as Eucharistic Minister and was active in the women's group. She enjoyed traveling internationally and loved dinners out and hosting family barbecues. She was loving and gracious to her family, two dogs, and others. Special gratitude to Fr. Moran, Dr. Mullaney, Deb, APRN, Constellation Hospice especially Tricia, RN and Patti, the many Benchmark resident care assistants, nurses and staff who kindly cared for her, and especially helped us with last phone calls. A private graveside service will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 am which will be live streamed. Mildred's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. To extend online condolences, share a memory and for live streaming instructions, please visit Mildred's webpage at farleysullivan.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Church of the Incarnation (544 Prospect St., Wethersfield, CT 06109), Constellation Hospice (240 Indian River Rd., Orange, CT 06477) or charity of choice with gratitude. Memorial service will be at a later time.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 16, 2020.