Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred B. Ortiz Garcia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred B. Ortiz Garcia Obituary
Mildred B. Ortiz Garcia, 68, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 20 from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Thursday, February 21 at the funeral home followed by burial in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
Download Now