Mildred Catherine Benzing of Manchester, Ct., beloved wife of Edward T. Benzing, passed away Tuesday March 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Mildred was born on October 16, 1928 to Grace and Milton Strott in Baltimore, Maryland. She grew up with her sister Jean and lived in Baltimore throughout her childhood and early adult life. Mildred married Edward Benzing on November 12, 1960 and they spent a wonderful 59 years together. Mildred had a son, David Ullrich and a daughter Pamela Deans. Later Mildred and Edward moved to Manchester, Ct. Mildred worked for the Social Security Administration for many years and last worked for Combustion Engineering before retiring. Mildred loved playing golf and traveling with her husband. Some of the places they ventured to was Hawaii, Bermuda, a cruise on the Caribbean, and places in Europe. Sometimes they would take their golf clubs with them and enjoyed playing on these beautiful golf courses. Mildred was an avid golfer and her greatest accomplishment on the golf course was making a "hole in one" on two different occasions. One of her favorite trips was to Disney World with her son and daughter and her grandchildren. After retirement Mildred loved to go to the Casinos at the Mohegan Sun. Her favorite past time at the Casino was playing the slot machines where she won an occasional jackpot. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children David Ullrich and his wife Alicia of Gettysburg, Pa and Pamela Deans of Ashburn, VA and her deceased husband William: her grandchildren Joshua Ullrich and his wife, Jessica, Daniel Ullrich and his wife Rosie, Sarah Landreth and her husband Kenneth, Jennifer Leach and her husband David, and Kevin Deans and his wife Jennifer; 7 great grand children, Tyler, Dominque, Makayla, Alexander John, Daniel, Michael and KJ. Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 19, 2020