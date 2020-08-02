Mildred Emilia (Kajdanck) Sesta, 102 of Richmond, VA. and previously of Rocky Hill, CT., widow of Peter J. Sesta Sr. passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2020. She was born in Chicopee, MA. a daughter of Augustyn and Michalina (Wytryclo) Kajdanck. Mildred moved with her family to West Hartford, CT. and later to Rocky Hill where she spent nearly 30 years, for the last three years she has resided in Richmond, VA. with her son, Peter. Mildred had an extensive career as a Registered Nurse, working in many healthcare facilities and retiring after 30 years from Hughes Health and Rehab in West Hartford. She and her husband Peter, were co-owners of Tom and Pat's Snack Bar in Newington, CT. for over 25 years. Mildred was a member of the Rocky Hill Senior Center, where she enjoyed crocheting, bingo and making crafts. In Virginia, she attended Lucy Corp. Senior Day Care, where she enjoyed painting ceramics, playing bingo, and socializing with friends. Mildred leaves behind her son, Peter Sesta, Jr. of Richmond, VA.; a daughter, Marilyn Kilis and her husband Bohdan of Marlborough, CT; her grandchildren, Stefan Kilis and his wife Crystal of Marlborough, CT, Tiffany Gorski of Southington, CT. Jamie Jarrett of Bethany, CT. and Bonnie Kilis of Long Island, NY.; her great grandchildren, Aiden and Ariana Gorski, niece, Chris Sesta of Farmington, CT. and many other nieces and nephews. Mildred's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of Heartland Hospice Serving Richmond. and Always Best Care of Virginia for their compassionate care. Funeral service and burial were private in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill, CT. Rose Hill Funeral Home in Rocky Hill, CT. were entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations in Mildred's memory may be made to Heartland Hospice, 10800 Midlothian Tpke. #303, North Chesterfield, VA. 23235. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
