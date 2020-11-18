Mildred "Millie" Evelyn Alino, age 93, who was a prior 80-year resident of Old Saybrook, CT, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020 due to respiratory failure after complications from Covid-19 and Dementia. The daughter of Harry Earl Monk and Hazel Anne Johnson, Millie was born on October 10, 1927 on Mack Lane in Essex, CT. She graduated from Old Saybrook High School in 1946, and worked as a bookkeeper and then a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company. She spent several years living and working in Michigan before marrying her husband, Nick Alino, at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Chapel in New London, CT on April, 22, 1961. Millie and Nick were married for 57 years before he passed away in December 2018. Millie's interests included gardening, letter writing to numerous pen pals around the country, reading nature and travel magazines, and feeding the many species of wildlife (birds, raccoons, turkeys, and deer) that frequented her backyard in Old Saybrook. She cherished her garden full of vegetables and bountiful rhubarb, which she used to make scrumptious Strawberry Rhubarb Pie. She also enjoyed preparing Philippine dishes with her husband Nick. Additionally, Millie was a long-time supporter of Native American children and causes, and she thoroughly enjoyed time spent with her friends, children, and grandchildren. Recently, it was discovered that Millie is a direct descendent of the Mayflower colonists. Her maternal lineage was traced back to determine that she is a 10th generation descendant of James Chilton, who was the oldest person to sail on the Mayflower in 1620. Millie is pre-deceased by her husband Nick Alino and brother Raymond Monk, and survived by her 3 children – Nickanor Alino (and wife Leslie) of San Antonio, TX, Lorraine Flaherty (and husband Dennis) of Stoughton, MA, and Genevieve Sarratt (and husband Scott) of Leland, NC; 7 grandchildren – Justin, Katie, Ben, Kelley, Shannon, Ariel, and Ryan; and 5 great grandchildren. There will be no Memorial Service at this time due to Covid. The family plans to have a Memorial and Burial Service for Millie and Nick's ashes next summer 2021.



