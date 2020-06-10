Mildred "Milly" Geetter, born Mildred Gudmundson on August 28, 1932, passed peacefully subsequent to a cerebral vascular accident on June 5, 2020 at her home in Singers Glen, VA with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Emerson and Marlin Gudmundson, three children Joshua Geetter, Adam Geetter and Thora Pomicter, son-in-law Ed Pomicter, goddaughter Susan Elliott, grandchildren Madeline and Nick Pomicter, and a host of relatives. Milly was raised with her brothers Fred and Emer by their father Gudmunder Gudmundson, mother Emma Braaten, and stepmother Leniek on the family farm in Mozart, Saskatchewan, Canada. She moved to Toronto in 1957 where she was employed at the Children's Aid Society of Toronto as a social worker in the Department of Unmarried Parents. Here she advocated for single mothers' rights, welfare and support. She moved to Boston in 1960 where she married Albert L. Geetter in 1962 and began raising a family. When Al enlisted as a US Army surgeon in the Vietnam War, they moved to Colorado Springs. After Al returned from the war they settled in Hartford where Milly was integral to the greater-Hartford Geetter family and held a career as an interior designer. She was active in the West End Civic Association, The Hartford Athenium and various cultural, arts and social concerns. Milly welcomed graduate school art students as borders into the home at 216 Oxford Street, further empowering art and culture in the community. Living in Cambridge/Somerville in the 1990's and Hartford at the millennium, she continued to be active in the arts, social concerns, political activism and family. Retiring to Vermont and eventually to Virginia, Milly contributed greatly as venerable matron of her family. Milly's great personal passion was walking which she did to her last day. Donations in memoriam of Milly can be made to establish a Perpetual Rose Arch at her favorite walking location, Elizabeth Park Conservancy, 1561 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117 or at https://elizabeth-park-conservancy.myshopify.com Annual Fund noting Milly Geetter Rose Arch in the comment section. Milly's wish was to be interred at the family cemetery in Mozart, Saskatchewan. A private celebration of her life will be held at a future date. God bless Mildred Geetter. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting by www.mcmullenfh.com. McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.