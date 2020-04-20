|
|
Mildred Goodman passed away one month shy of her 101st birthday from complications due to the coronavirus on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born May 17, 1919 in Jersey City to Max and Lena Cohen. She was a devoted wife and soul-mate to her husband of 67 years, Roland, of blessed memory (1919-2010). She was a loving mother to her son, Dr. Joel Goodman and his wife Claudia (Goldstein) of West Hartford, CT, and her late daughter Carole Goodman (1950-2005) and her husband, Jerome Blum of New York, NY. She was the most wonderful "Grandma Mil" to Drs. Joshua and Tamara (Goodman) Stein of West Hartford, CT, Lon Goodman of Northampton, MA, Alex and Julie (Goodman, Jastremski) Morisano of Canton, CT, and Michelle "Mischa" Goodman, of New York, NY. She was the precious great-grandmother to Caroline, Emily, and Sarah Stein and River Jastremski. Mildred and Roland lived in Douglaston, NY, Tamarac, FL, and West Hartford, CT. They shared a love story for the ages. From their first date in 1941 on the Staten Island Ferry to their last months at home together, they were always inseparable. Mildred ruled the roost and Roland was more than happy to oblige, always admiring her with a dreamy gaze. She gave original meaning to the phrase "Happy wife, happy life." Mildred's physical beauty was striking, but her inner beauty was what drew you to her. She carried herself with a sense of confidence and grace, and started sentences with the word "Dahhling.....". She had an animated personality and used her perfectly manicured hands to bring life to any story she would tell. She was smart, funny, and often brutally honest--if you put on extra weight, she let you know she noticed. She was a strong woman, both physically and mentally. She exercised daily and her strength of character could handle anything. She loved the theater, the opera, cooking, Mahjong, and dancing with Roland at parties. She had meticulous personal hygiene and a daily oral hygiene regimen that would make any dentist proud. Mildred was one-of-a-kind and imparted her true zest-for-life upon her children and grandchildren. She loved fiercely. Her friends were family and her family meant the world to her. Private funeral services will be held on Monday, April 18, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery in Avon, CT. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Beth El Synagogue of West Hartford, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2020