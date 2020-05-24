Mildred H. Nelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred H. (Cooper) Nelson, 94, of West Hartford, formerly of Hartford, beloved wife for over 40 years of the late Leonard D. Nelson, Sr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Mildred was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and dear friend. Family and friends will truly miss her and will fondly remember her as a wonderful, devoted, and caring mother who was patient, kind, and always put her family first. Her funeral service will be private. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved