Mildred H. (Cooper) Nelson, 94, of West Hartford, formerly of Hartford, beloved wife for over 40 years of the late Leonard D. Nelson, Sr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Mildred was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and dear friend. Family and friends will truly miss her and will fondly remember her as a wonderful, devoted, and caring mother who was patient, kind, and always put her family first. Her funeral service will be private. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.