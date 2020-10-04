Mildred "Dot" Moulton Kammritz, age 93, of Meriden, died peacefully at Spring Village of Stratford on September 26, 2020 after a very courageous battle with dementia. She was born on July 12,1927 in Rutland, Vermont and was the daughter of the late Lewis and Lena Moulton. Dot was a life long resident of Connecticut having spent the majority of her life in her favorite town of West Simsbury, until later years. She worked in various financial positions finally retiring in 2009 as a pension service investment advisor. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Robin Seymour of Tierra Verde, FL, her beloved granddaughters, Heather Cisz of West Hartford, Rachael Cisz and her husband Jordan Jarvis of Newington, her precious great granddaughter Charlie Grace Jarvis of Newington, her cherished nephew John Wanczyk and his wife Dianna of Southington and her very special Goddaughter Jayne Roosa of Granby. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Donna Kammritz, her sister Lois Wanczyk, her brother Lewis Moulton and her best friend Ruth Brown. Dot's family will be forever grateful for the exceptional care and loving support from so many, especially from Spring Village at Stratford, Taking Care of You Home Care Agency, and Season's Hospice. Friends may pay their respects on Friday, October 9th from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. The funeral service and burial in Simsbury Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Season's Hospice & Palliative Care, 1579 Straits Turnpike, Unit 1E, Middlebury CT 06762. Please visit Dot's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
