Mildred (Solomon) LeBoff, 93 years of age, of Newington CT, passed away on Thursday February 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Melvin LeBoff. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Lena Solomon.Mildred was a graduate of the CT College for Women in New London and received her masters degree at Central CT State College.An avid horsewoman, Mildred was a founder and officer of the New England Horseman's Council and the American Saddlebred Horse Assoc. of CT. She started the CT Summer Classic Horse Show.Mildred leaves her daughters, Carol Rodman and her husband Steve, and Leah Edelman and her husband Mitchell; her beloved grandchildren, Anne Tasch and her husband Scott, Jess Edelman and his wife Lauren and Blake Edelman and his wife Gabriella. Great grandchildren include Matthew and Maya Tasch, Ryder and Chance Edelman and Lily Rose Edelman.Funeral services were held on Monday March 4, 2019 at Temple Sinai Memorial Park in Newington, CT with Rabbi Jeffrey Bennet officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Joe Harrod Memorial Scholarship.Checks payable to AHHS, 4059 Iron Works Pkwy, A-3, Lexington, KY 40511.Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2019