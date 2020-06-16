Mildred "Millie" (Chiascione) Oliver, 85, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020, following a brief illness. Millie was married to the love of her life and best friend for over 50 years to the late Charles E. Oliver. She was born and raised in Hartford and moved to West Hartford where she resided since 1968. She was retired from The City of Hartford Board of Education after many years as the school secretary at Simpson-Waverly School. In addition to Charlie, she was predeceased by her parents, Christopher and Stella (Vendetti) Chiascione and her sister, Virginia Chiascione. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two children, Kathleen "Kathy" Symonds and her husband, Richard of Canton and Stephen Oliver and his wife, Ellen of Canton; her five grandchildren, Kristin Symonds and fiancé Robert Langmaid, Jr., Kelsey Symonds and Stephen, Jr., Zachary and Kaelyn Oliver; her two great-granddaughters, Kinsley and Leah; her sister, Ann Giannone of Berlin; nieces, Charlene Tardif and husband Jim of Terryville and Candace Curren and husband John of Essex; and several other nieces and nephews. Private calling hours will be at Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, (June 18, 2020), 10:30 am at the Church of Saint Peter Claver, 47 Pleasant St., West Hartford. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Donations in memory of Millie may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.sheehanhilbornbreen.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 16, 2020.