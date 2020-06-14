MILDRED RUTH LOVIT ROSS, OTR/L, FAOTA, 10/11/25-5/14/20. Honoring Mildred's remarkable life! Born in Pottsville, PA to Harry & Sarah (Brown) Lovit, her family settled in West Hartford, CT during her teens.Mom was my original multi-tasking role model; navigating family, friends & career with boundless energy & zest! I admired her vigor, she enjoyed her work colleagues & personal friends, believed strongly in continuing education, travelled to conferences, encouraged music lessons & supported her children's interests & organized family vacations to see the world; Mom loved culture! She devotedly cared for her elderly parents, both living to over a hundred. Encouraging our love for Judaism, she enrolled us & taught weekly Sunday school classes, becoming a beloved 4th grade teacher for many years. Mom's career was very important to her; she came from humble beginnings & aspired to make a difference in the world. She persevered in a competitive New York school system, completed high school in 3 years, graduated from Saint Joseph College, West Hartford, CT, class of '46, in 3 years & graduated from Columbia University, NY as an inspired Occupational Therapist! Mom's career would see her succeed in a variety of settings for the State of CT, beginning at the Board of Education for the Blind, including Cedarcrest & CVH hospitals, she taught at Quinnipiac University & Manchester Community College, developed workshops, became a consultant & ultimately a pioneer, juggling it all, masterfully! Mom truly loved both reading & writing, she authored multiple books & publishers included SLACK, Inc. & the Occupational Therapy Association. Her book, "Integrated Group Therapy, The Structured 5-Stage Approach", became a seminal teaching manual for non-verbal mental health populations & remains very relevant today. Observing Mom create a dynamic flow in one of her groups was like watching an adept conductor make beautiful music! Mom also enjoyed collaborating with others in books, articles & projects. Mom's career passion, dedication & contributions were recognized over the years & she was honored with awards & titles, including placement in the OT Centennial. By far, of primary significance to her were the friendships she felt blessed with; they stood the test of time & brought her so much joy. She was both mentor & friend to people of various ages & their bonds were obvious in richly shared conversations, dinners & correspondence. Much gratitude goes to 2 dear friends Valnere McLean & Brenda Auerbach, their tireless love & support celebrated great times & helped navigate the challenges through so many years & experiences, as only dear friends can! Special thanks to Arlene Angelastro & Family for a devoted friendship that created so many fond memories, starting as neighbors & growing into the closest of friends! Thank you to Loretta & the Dyson Family for loving support, lifelong friends from college, through family, career & retirement! Mom is survived by daughter Susan Ross & partner Stan Nowak, daughter Sara Ross Clark, son-in-law Bobby Clark & grandson Nathan Clark, whose Bar Mitzvah she was thrilled to attend with great pride! Also, loving niece Esther & husband Tom, nephew Lionel & beloved sister Hadis, whose beautiful singing always brought Mom delight! Mom was predeceased by her son Eric Ross, husband Burt Ross & brother-in-law Herman. The last few years were challenging, the isolation of these last 2 months of Pandemic, tested everyone. I am grateful for each event we celebrated, especially our last party on Valentine's Day, 2020. I will always remember watching Mom summon her courage, dignity & resilience to enjoy greeting her visitors, smile at a compliment & respond positively to holding hands, hugs & music! Mom, your spirit has been released from its earthly bond, may You soar free & visit often! We love You & You will always be close in our hearts & many special memories! Susan Ross Mildred will be honored again with the placement of her headstone next year. Donations in her memory may be made to Mercy Ships, P.O. Box 1930, Garden Valley, TX 75771-1930, 1-903-939-7080, MercyShips.org, or to the charity of your choice.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.